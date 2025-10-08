Tom Swarbrick's call with Graham gets heated as he expresses his annoyance at Kemi Badenoch's pledge to cut stamp duty.

Graham starts the call by claiming the Conservative Party are 'finished' before lamenting the amount of tax he is 'passing over' to the government.

Tom Swarbrick argues that higher taxes don't necessarily mean better public services, something caller Graham starts to agree with.

All in all, Graham blames the Tory's 14 years of government for the 'problems' of today.