Caller Hazel calls for more action on ending the Ukraine war
| Updated: 31m ago
'If Putin is handed both impunity and rewards... we become more imperilled.'
James O'Brien and caller Hazel agree that we just hear 'words' on ending the war in Ukraine, without seeing much action. It comes amid reports that Ukraine could be pushed into leasing part of its territory to Russia under a controversial ceasefire proposal drawn up by the Trump administration.