Caller Glenn shares his emotional story about living in his car
| Updated: 35m ago
Henry Riley hears from caller Glenn who talks about his experience of being without a home for four years.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Call Glenn has been homeless for the last four years. Despite the local council wanting to help him, barriers are in place that are making this extremely difficult. It comes as Labour's Homelessness Minister was unable to accurately confirm the number of people living without a home in the UK.