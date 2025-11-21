Caller Ian tells Nick Ferrari that in light of the recent Covid report, he thinks Boris Johnson should 'go to jail' for his actions through the Covid pandemic.

Not holding back, Ian calls the former PM 'an embarrassment' to the country due to his leadership throughout the pandemic.

He tells Nick Ferrari that 'sending people from hospital back into a care home', is particularly 'criminal'.

Between early March and early June 2020, nearly 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales died with Covid-19.

A public inquiry concluded that Johnson oversaw a ‘toxic and chaotic culture’ in government during the pandemic, preventing good decision making.

Actions were criticised as being 'too little, too late', with the inquiry suggesting that 23,000 lives could have been saved if a lockdown had been introduced sooner.

