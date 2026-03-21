Vanessa Feltz debates with caller Mark believes the Iftar celebration in Trafalgar Square is a 'threat to British values'.

Vanessa Feltz presses caller Mark to explain why he views the Iftar celebration in Trafalgar Square as a 'threat to the values of Britain'.

This comes as pressure mounts on Kemi Badenoch to sack Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy after he said the Open Iftar event in Trafalgar Square was 'not welcome'. referring to it as an 'act of domination and division'.

Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to call for Mr Timothy to be sacked, claiming the comments showed the Tories had a 'problem with Muslims', and pressed Opposition leader to 'denounce' them.

It is noted that Trafalgar Square has been used to host public events for Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs.