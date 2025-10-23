Nick Ferrari hears from caller James who takes aim at the government's' 'one in, one out' migrant scheme.

James denounces the whole scheme as 'an absolute joke', and 'frustrating'.

Keir Starmer's 'one in, one out' initiative came into force on August 6th, with the aim of making it easier to detain and deport those arriving by small boats.

Last year nearly 37,000 people arrived in the UK via small boats, with this year marking the largest number on record.

The scheme has come under fire recently as it emerged that an Iranian man previously deported under the initiative has returned back to the UK via a small boat ... again.

James criticises the Minister for Children and Families, Josh MacAlister's comments on the scheme when talking to Nick Ferrari earlier in the programme.

He calls the MP 'totally out of touch with reality'.