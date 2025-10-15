Caller Jane argues that the best way to 'control our border' would be to offer 'safe and legal routes', a suggestion that Nick Ferrari can't get behind.

Shabana Mahmood is due to host counterparts from the Western Balkans and European allies in London today and during this meeting, is predicted to comment on the fact the UK 'doesn't have control of our borders'.

In response, Nick Ferrari asks caller Jane: what should we do to tackle illegal immigration? Jane pushes back, saying she 'doesn't believe any person is illegal' and instead the solution would be to offer 'legal and safe' routes to the UK.

Nick Ferrari thinks that, if adopting this strategy, 'we wouldn't be able to cope with the numbers of people' entering the country, more so than at the moment.

'That would be like putting up a welcome sign!', Ferrari exclaims.