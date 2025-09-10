Caller Jo weighs in on what Keir Starmer's next steps should be in light of the Peter Mandelson 'scandal'.

The UK ambassador to the US faces questions on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after calling him his 'best pal' in a 2003 birthday message.

Caller Jo calls the situation 'an aberration' and calls on Starmer to 'drag back' the ambassador. She also extends her sympathy to King Charles, ahead of the Donald Trump's state visit to the UK this September.