Caller Kevin says 'there's nothing like the UK' as new data reveals Brits are migrating
Nick Ferrari is concerned with the number of Brits leaving the UK. Caller Kevin reckons they're suffering from a 'pipe dream'.
'Painters and decorators don't go to Dubai, Nick!'
New data from the ONS has revealed more Brits are leaving the UK than expected. Nick Ferrari thinks it's a sign of the UK's demise, but Kevin claims 'there's nothing like the UK' for the 'working man'.