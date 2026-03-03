Caller Lee brands Ed Davey 'the village idiot' as the Lib Dem leader calls out 'washed up footballers and tax exiles' for seeking out UK protection.

The Lib Dem leader says that British expats living in Dubai tax-free should pay to be protected by Britain.

Caller Lee vehemently disagrees with Ed Davey, arguing that he is the 'village idiot' for suggesting such protocol.

Sir Ed Davey told the House of Commons that 'washed up footballers and tax exiles' should start paying taxes to fund the UK's armed forces amid evacuations in the Middle East.