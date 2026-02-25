Caller Linda blames Energy Secretary Ed Miliband for the 'break down' of British industry, pointing to a decline in Pottery manufacturing as an example.

In discussion with Nick Ferrari, Linda says rising energy prices means we 'don't make anything in this country'. She goes on to say that energy prices have 'gone through the roof'.

Attributing the blame to Miliband, Linda calls him an 'idiot, with green policies that are a detriment to British businesses.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, the Energy Secretary vowed Labour will do everything they can to bring the cost of living down and rejected suggestions today’s cut isn’t enough.

Households in England, Scotland and Wales will see their average annual energy bill fall by 7 per cent in April, Ofgem announced on Wednesday.