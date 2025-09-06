Caller Mary tells LBC's Vanessa Feltz that she 'doesn't buy' Nigel Farage's claim that he wants to 'keep women and girls safe'. She believes that the Reform leader is 'copying President Trump' and says he will enable the 'rise of the religious right'.

Mary goes on to say that Mr Farage's behaviour in the US was 'treasonous' and he was 'talking the country down' by asking a foreign power to 'interfere' with domestic issues.