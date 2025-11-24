Caller Matthew thanks Nick Ferrari for encouraging him to get a prostate cancer test
| Updated: 32m ago
'The reason I'm phoning is to thank you sincerely.'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
After hearing Nick Ferrari discuss his experience of having a prostate test, Matthew discovered he had cancer. He’s now ‘almost home and dry’ following surgery. It comes as David Cameron revealed his own prostate cancer diagnosis, having been encouraged to get an exam by his wife Samantha.
Nick opened his prostate results live on air back in March.