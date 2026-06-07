Caller Mus offers his solution to provide more money for the UK's defence budget. Ali Miraj finds it 'interesting'...

The Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the blueprint for Britain’s defence spending will be “another step up” in the amount spent on the military.

This comes amid criticism that the UK is 'unprepared' for any imminent major conflict.

Ali Miraj asks his callers: Why won’t the government cut benefits to fund defence?