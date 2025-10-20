Caller Neil worries about whether his wife will be allowed to stay in the UK under a Reform government
Caller Neil and James O'Brien reflect on Tory MP Katie Lam's comments.
| Updated: 1h ago
"My 14-year-old daughter came home...and said 'is mum going to be taken away?'"
A tearful caller Neil worries about whether his wife will be allowed to stay in the UK under a Reform government. It comes after Tory MP Katie Lam suggesting legal migrants have their ILR removed, so that they would 'go back home'.