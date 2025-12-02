Nick Ferrari's not keen on caller Nick's extreme solution to cutting the backlog of court cases.

Deputy PM David Lammy is set to announce plans to scrap jury trials for either-way cases, including assault and burglaries, in a bid to tackle the massive crown court backlog.

Caller Nick has a plan to do away with judges, juries, and magistrates and have artificial intelligence do the deciding.

He argues that AI is the only thing that would be 'entirely dispassionate' and available '24/7'.

However Nick Ferrari isn't convinced. He argues that AI has 'no allowance for human behaviour' and points towards all the examples of 'botched' artificial intelligence that could lead to an unfair trial.