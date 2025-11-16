Caller NK tells Vanessa Feltz that Starmer's 'disastrous' government is making the UK a 'laughing stock' on the world stage.

Comparing Starmer to the US president, NK says that both leaders are similarly embarrassing for their respective countries.

NK goes on to say that Labour's tougher proposed asylum seeker policies are being introduced as the government is 'spooked' by the 'threat' of Nigel Farage's Reform.

NK tells Vanessa that Keir Starmer is giving Reform 'too much importance', especially considering you can count the number of their MPs 'on your hands'.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously said that illegal migration is 'tearing the country apart', as she plans to overhaul the asylum system with tougher restrictions.

One rumoured proposal takes a leaf out of Denmark's immigration policy, as the government crackdown could mean that people granted asylum will wait 20 years before they can apply to settle permanently in the UK.