Caller Nzingha provides a thought-provoking assessment of slavery reparations
The reparations debate has returned.
| Updated: 1h ago
'To have a fair world, we need to listen to cries for justice.'
Jamaican caller Nzingha, whose ancestors were enslaved, tells Iain Dale why the Church of England’s idea to pay £100 million in slavery reparations is the right thing to do. She claims British taxpayers ‘benefitted from chaining people up and treating them like animals’.