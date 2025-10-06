"I now feel concious of my colour for the first time in my life."

James O'Brien asks callers' opinions on Gary Neville's recent rant in which he claims 'angry middle-aged white men' are dividing Britain with Union Jack flags. Caller Patrick answers by giving his support for Gary.

He tells a story where his friend had a racial slur with 'go home' put through his letterbox by a child and goes on to state that because of the flags campaign, 'he feels conscious of his colour for the first time'.