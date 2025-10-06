Caller Patrick gives his support for Gary Neville’s Union Jack rant
| Updated: 1h ago
"I now feel concious of my colour for the first time in my life."
James O'Brien asks callers' opinions on Gary Neville's recent rant in which he claims 'angry middle-aged white men' are dividing Britain with Union Jack flags. Caller Patrick answers by giving his support for Gary.
He tells a story where his friend had a racial slur with 'go home' put through his letterbox by a child and goes on to state that because of the flags campaign, 'he feels conscious of his colour for the first time'.