Police will not arrest Palestine Action supporters despite a terror ban on the group remaining in force.

The High Court has ruled that the UK government's decision to ban the protest group Palestine Action was unlawful.

On Friday, law experts ruled that ministers acted unlawfully when they proscribed the direct action network as a terrorist organisation last year.

From July last year being a member of, or showing support for, Palestine Action became an offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison under a controversial judgement - a decision which led to large scale protests coordinated by groups including Cage International and Defend Our Juries.