Caller Peter tells Tom Swarbrick he 'doesn't have concerns' about asylum seekers housed in his neighbourhood, explaining how he is disgusted by how many 'dehumanise' people inside the hotels.

Peter categorically rejects the claim that asylum seekers are 'taking away homes from the homeless', instead pointing out that the homeless were historically 'attacked within the community', the way he feels asylum seekers are being treated now. Peter ends the call by saying he 'would be up' for his local council housing asylum seekers, if transferred out of hotels.