Caller Peter tells Shelagh Fogarty of his 'anger' at the 'privilege' that surrounds the Royal Family and in particular Prince Andrew.

King Charles was met with a heckler yesterday, pressing him on his ties with Prince Andrew and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

One protester shouted: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?"

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to caller Peter, asking him about the future of the Royal family, after Prince Andrew's links to Epstein have now come under pressure.

Whilst not promoting abolishing the monarchy, Peter criticises the 'triangle of privilege' that has allowed the family to exist.

He believes they are 'above the law', in a way that is not true of any other member of the general public.