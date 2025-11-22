When talking about peace in Ukraine, caller Peter suggests to Ali Miraj that arming the country with nuclear weapons is the best 'deterrent'.

Peter suggests that going forward with the war, there's 'no need for boots on the ground' as instead, Ukrains should be given back their nuclear weapons.

He goes on to say that this threat is the 'only thing the Russians will understand'.

Ali Miraj pushes back on this, suggesting that since seven Ukranian government officials are currently under investigation for a 'corruption scandal', it might not be the 'best state' to arm with weapons of mass destruction.

In 1994, the Budapest Memorandum agreement made Ukraine give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for a guarentee of the country's security.

Peter suggests that this exchange has not come to fruition, as Ukraine's security remains unprotected.