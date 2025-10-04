Caller Sarah gets emotional to Vanessa Felts in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, pleading for people to stop the hate. She was alarmed when she saw the front page of the newspapers showing the graphic images of the attack.

She tells of the troubles she has faced as a Jewish woman, being bullied for her appearance in school, as well as her Jehovah's Witness neighbours, who have been told they 'need to be careful' now when going about town.