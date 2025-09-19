Caller Simon would move to France but takes issue with asylum seekers doing the same
'Having a bit of money doesn't mean you're not a refugee.'
Caller Simon would quite like to move to France... but when a 'scrounger' on a small boat does it, he takes issue.
Ben Kentish points out the 'hypocrisy' in Simon's claims.
'So are you just jealous?' he asks.
It comes after US President Donald Trump urged Sir Keir Starmer to deploy the military to crack down on migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
Speaking during a joint press conference with Sir Keir at Chequers, Mr Trump said illegal migration could “destroy” countries as he issued a stark warning to the Prime Minister.