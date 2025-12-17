Caller Steve has no sympathy for the BBC in Trump lawsuit
Caller Steve has had enough of Ben Kentish arguing that Trump’s $10bn lawsuit against the BBC is ‘excessive.’
| Updated: 43m ago
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion (£8.98 billion) lawsuit against the BBC in Florida, accusing the broadcaster of defamation over 'doctored' speech footage on an edition of Panorama.
The legal action, filed in the Southern District of Florida, contains one count of defamation and one count of violation a Florida trade practices law.