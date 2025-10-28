As Starmer announces a new plan to house asylum seekers in army barracks, caller Tamara feels that engaging in any conversation about migration calls for people to scrutinise her 'racism'. She goes on to say that recognising the issue and wanting to fix it is not 'a political matter' and has nothing to do with racism.

She concludes the call saying that politicians spread lies making the issue political and creating divisions, making her 'totally and utterly politically homeless'.