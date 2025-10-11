Caller Thomas and Vanessa Feltz talk about Kemi Badenoch's pledge to cut stamp duty, and Thomas's frustration with the housing market 'stacked against' young people.

Thomas talks about the 'impossibility' of buying a house in Britain today, attributing the blame to the current Labour government.

In particular, he feels that the government are 'coming after the working person', exactly what Rachel Reeves 'pledged against'.

On the issue of curing stamp duty, whilst Thomas agrees it's a 'step in the right direction', he doesn't think it goes far enough.