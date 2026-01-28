Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in China on the first visit by a British Prime Minister in eight years on a ‘burner plane’ over heightened fears about state interference.

A delegation of almost 60 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions is accompanying the Prime Minister as he continues his efforts to build bridges with Beijing.

But concerns over the risk China poses to national security and Xi Jinping's record on human rights mean Sir Keir's visit is politically sensitive.

The delegation flew in on a so-called ‘burner plane’ due to security concerns - referring to a plane hired for the occasion, rather than the official government jet.