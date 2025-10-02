Bradley from Manchester explains to James O'Brien the significance of visiting a synagogue to Jewish people on Yom Kippur, following the terror attack on Heaton Park synagogue.

Bradley from Manchester explains to James O'Brien the significance of visiting a synagogue to Jewish people on Yom Kippur, following the terror attack on Heaton Park synagogue.

Bradley's parents were married at the synagogue, and he says the tight-knit community is shocked.