If you’re too sick to work, should you have to phone your boss? Or is a text enough? The work tsar has said that it must end, much to the relief of Nick Ferrari.

Nick takes a call with Sarah, whose job involves reviewing businesses' policies and procedures. When she goes into new companies, she requires employees to phone in if they are absent. By doing this, she reduced sick time by 40%.

She states that if you are genuinely ill, you should have no issues with calling in, and that 'a vast majority of sickness is simply not genuine.