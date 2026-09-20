Lib Dems call for civilian ‘war register’ as NATO warns it is ready for Russian escalation

A number of exercises have taken place this year to test the readiness of NATO and the British Military. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

The Liberal Democrats have urged Andy Burnham to establish an emergency register of civilian volunteers who could be called upon if Britain comes under attack, as European leaders warn of an intensifying Russian threat and NATO says it is ready to respond to an escalation.

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The party’s defence spokesperson said the UK “urgently” needed a network of volunteers and called on politicians to be “more direct” with the public about the dangers facing the country. The proposal would give people a way to register their willingness to help in an emergency, although the details provided do not set out what responsibilities they would take on. “Countries like Finland and others already have these kind of registers out there, and I think it’s something a lot of people would be very willing to sign up to if we gave them the option,” the spokesperson said. The party also called for a dedicated secretary of state for civilian readiness, arguing that preparations for war are not being taken seriously enough. Read more: Three killed as Moscow hit by ‘unprecedented’ drone attack during Russian election, authorities say Read more: British military sites record hundreds of drone security incidents amid escalating tensions with Russia and Iran

The call comes as French President Emmanuel Macron orders stronger protection for critical infrastructure and defence industry sites, warning that Russian hybrid attacks against France and other European countries have intensified. NATO’s most senior military officer has meanwhile said the alliance has plans in place to defend its eastern flank, following warnings that Moscow could stage a provocation involving drones or missiles. Speaking at the Elysée Palace after meeting political party leaders, Macron said France had been targeted by Russian hybrid attacks in recent weeks which would not be left “without a response”. He said the government had been tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and particularly sensitive defence and technology sites against drone and cyberattacks. “In recent weeks, the Russian hybrid threat against Europeans and against France has intensified,” Macron said. “The intent is to intimidate us and break our effort to support Ukraine. The result will be the exact opposite. We are not intimidated because we know that our security today and tomorrow is at stake in Ukraine.”

Hybrid attacks can include sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation intended to disrupt a country or undermine public confidence without launching a conventional military assault. They can be carried out through proxies, making responsibility harder to establish, and Russia denies involvement in attacks attributed to it by European governments. The French warning followed remarks by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who told MPs that Russia could send drones or missiles into countries supporting Ukraine and then claim the strikes were accidental. He warned there was a “real risk” of attacks on NATO territory designed to test the alliance and divide its members. Addressing reporters at a meeting of NATO’s military chiefs in Copenhagen, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the alliance’s Military Committee, said it was prepared for a potential escalation. “The alliance is ready, the structure is ready, the soldiers … the weapons are ready,” he said, adding that NATO was continuing to increase the number and sophistication of its forces. Cavo Dragone said the generals had not discussed the latest warnings during their meeting, but pointed to “4,000 pages” of military plans covering the protection of NATO’s eastern flank, including scenarios beginning with a limited crisis or interference on allied territory. “In case of an attack, we know how to do it,” he said. He accused Russia of repeatedly testing NATO’s resolve and attempting to weaken trust between its members. “I want to be clear, these attempts are not dividing us. They are sharpening our tools, making us much more united and determined.”