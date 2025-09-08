Haroon Aswat, 50, has admitted to being the 'mastermind' behing the 7/7 London bombings. Picture: Supplied

By Jacob Paul

A judge has been blasted for wishing the "mastermind" behind 7/7 London bombings “all the best” upon his release.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Haroon Aswat, 50, who is detained in Britain under the Mental Health Act - is expected to be released from hospital in “the relatively near future” following effective treatment. He has confessed to being the “mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks and a 2005 terrorist attack in the UK”, according to The Sun. Aswat was jailed in 2015 in the US for 20 years after admitting trying to set up a terrorist training camp in Oregon. He was still reportedly threatening to kill Christians, Jews and Muslim as recently as 2022 - and anti-terror police have previously raised concerns that he is still a threat, while a High Court judge has previously described him as posing an “ongoing risk." Despite those concerns, Justice Robert Jay still reportedly wished Aswat the best at an April 1 High Court hearing. Read more: Terrorist who said he 'masterminded 7/7' set to be freed from secure unit 'within days'

52 people died in the 7/7 terror attacks in London. Picture: Getty

In a transcript of the High Court case obtained by The Sun, Mr Justice Jay told Aswat “it could not have been too pleasant being in American custody all that time." Aswat told the judge he will return to his family in Yorkshire when he is released, telling him he wants to put his past behind him. “I have to wish you all the best and say to you that the way forward is to keep on your medication, listen to the advice you are going to get, and keep out of the sort of things you were doing,” the judge said. “Because you saw where it ended up and you do not want to go back to that, I am sure,” he added. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has led calls for the judge to be sacked over the remarks. “The public demands tougher justice than this by far. Aswat should be in a high-security jail until he dies and Mr Justice Jay should be sacked,” he said. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick described the remarks as “an insult” to the 7/7 victims, adding that “Nobody should be wishing this evil terrorist well”. “Justice Jay should be ashamed of acting pally with a convicted terrorist,” he added. Aswat has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which typically comes with symptom including hallucinations and delusions. But in 2022, a psychiatrist ruled that there was no evidence that Aswat had the condition when the committed the offences. He is being at Bethlem Royal Hospital in South London. Doctors say he is well enough to be released “in the relatively near future” but UK law means he cannot be formally risk-assessed while detained. Security fears were raised after probation officials refused to assess his risk due to rules preventing checks on psychiatric patients.

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC