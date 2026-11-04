Callum Turner is now considered the favourite to be cast as the next James Bond after a screen test for the role.

The 36-year-old attended auditions alongside fellow English actors Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor at Bray Studios in Berkshire over Halloween weekend.

While Dune director Denis Villeneuve has been lined up for some time, the search for a 007 to replace Daniel Craig has continued, with almost every British leading man from Idris Elba to Aaron Taylor-Johnson being considered.

O'Conner and Lowden have starred in Challengers and Slow Horses, respectively, while another rumoured actor, Jacob Elordi, is best known for dark satire, Saltburn.

Turner, who is married to the pop star Dua Lipa, has perhaps been showing producers he has Bond's ability to woo the ladies, with two of his most recent roles being the romantic comedies Eternity and One Night Only.

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