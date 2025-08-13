Calvin Harris suffers heartbreak as pet 'murdered by idiot neighbour's dog'. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Calvin Harris has shared heartbreaking details following the death of his pet, as he claimed the companion was 'murdered by idiot neighbour's dog'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taking to social media, the musician revealed that the pet rooster he had raised from a chick had been savaged by what he described as the neighbour's "grimey dogs". The musician and DJ, who wed presenter Vic Hope in September 2023, shared the sad news that Smokey the chicken passed away on Tuesday. Paying tribute to the cockerel, he posted a snap of him topless in his garden, accompanied by a caption declaring his "love" for the animal. Calvin wrote: "RIP Smokey we love you. Raised this lad from chick to a majestic cockerel." Read more: JD Vance's secret service entourage 'demanding villagers' social media details' Read more: Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper blame JD Vance visit for failed crops and filming disruption