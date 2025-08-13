Calvin Harris suffers heartbreak after pet is 'murdered by idiot neighbour's dog'
Calvin Harris has shared heartbreaking details following the death of his pet, as he claimed the companion was 'murdered by idiot neighbour's dog'.
Listen to this article
Taking to social media, the musician revealed that the pet rooster he had raised from a chick had been savaged by what he described as the neighbour's "grimey dogs".
The musician and DJ, who wed presenter Vic Hope in September 2023, shared the sad news that Smokey the chicken passed away on Tuesday.
Paying tribute to the cockerel, he posted a snap of him topless in his garden, accompanied by a caption declaring his "love" for the animal.
Calvin wrote: "RIP Smokey we love you. Raised this lad from chick to a majestic cockerel."
Read more: JD Vance's secret service entourage 'demanding villagers' social media details'
Read more: Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper blame JD Vance visit for failed crops and filming disruption
The caption said the animal had been "murdered" by the “idiot neighbours grimey dogs” - an incident which is believed to have taken place on the island of Ibiza.
The musician's followers have become accustomed to animal-based updates from the star in recent years, with the DJ sharing videos including the rearing of chicks at his home in the Med.
It comes just a week after the musician shared the happy news that he and his wife had welcomed their first child on July 20.
The birth was announced with a loving picture of Mr Harris cradling his tiny newborn daughter at their home.
Calvin wrote: "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom!
"Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah."
It comes as details emerged of the peaceful birth, with his wife delivering the child on an outside balcony overlooking the lush treetops.