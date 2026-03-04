Former Royal Albert Hall employee who stole £40k worth of microphones to sell online avoids jail
A former employee at the Royal Albert Hall has avoided jail after stealing more than £40,000 worth of microphones and equipment from the venue, a court heard.
Calvin Williams, from Hammersmith, admitted theft and burglary of microphones and other musical equipment before trying to sell it online.
Williams was handed a 19-month suspended sentence by Judge Martin Griffith at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.
While employed as a "casual shift worker" at the Royal Albert Hall, he stole approximately £13,000 worth of equipment, between April and June 2025.
The 35-year-old was then fired, but the Royal Albert Hall, in Kensington, security did not deactivate his access card, the court heard.
Williams discovered his card still worked to access the storage cupboard when he attended the concert hall for an appeal against his firing, and went on to steal another £31,000 worth of the same equipment on August 8 2025.
Police arrested him in October last year and found "numerous microphones and microphone holders" at his home, the prosecution said.
In total, the Royal Albert Hall said that 58 microphones and associated accessories were stolen, totalling £42,319.33.
Williams was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for theft and a further 13 months for burglary, both suspended for 18 months.
He is also expected to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and pay £8,400 back to the Royal Albert Hall over the next two years.
The Royal Albert Hall has been contacted for comment.