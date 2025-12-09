"Days were ruined. It’s not in the spirit of Christmas, it’s the anti-spirit of Christmas"

Children were left in tears when 'thousands' were turned away from the event. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Children were left in tears after a firm worth £100billion booked out a Christmas market for eight hours on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arm Holdings, a semiconductor firm, splashed out thousands to book Cambridge Christmas market for its staff and families. The annual festive market is normally free to enter and open to the public. Families can usually enjoy an ice rink, an alpine lodge bar and a Ferris wheel. Arm staff were treated to carol singers, wreath making classes, a personalised Scalextric set and entertainment from illuminated dancing drummers and a juggling elf. Meanwhile, security personnel turned away "thousands" of families at the gate. Read More: Post Office releases final dates for sending Christmas cards and gifts Read More: Christmas dinner to cost less this year in rare festive boost for households

The "Christmas in Cambridge" event on opening day. Picture: Alamy

Craig Duncan, 54, a solicitor, had driven for two hours from Kent with his wife, Debbie, to celebrate her 52nd birthday. "This would have been the highlight of her day," he told The Times. "We had just had a lovely lunch and walked to the market entrance and thought ‘why are there all these raised voices and fingers wagging’. "One woman said she took three trains to get there. She had three kids, all were distressed and crying because their mum was upset." Mr Duncan said Arm should not have been allowed to book the market on such a busy day: "Who in their department thought of buying this on a Saturday afternoon? It’s elitism at its worst. "Think about other people while doing it. You could have done it on Tuesday night or afternoon for employees if you love them that much and want to show off. Arm shouldn’t be allowed to buy Christmas. "Days were ruined. It’s not in the spirit of Christmas, it’s the anti-spirit of Christmas."

Stall holders putting the finishing touches to their stalls at the event. Picture: Alamy