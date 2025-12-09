'Thousands' turned away after private company books out Christmas market on a Saturday
"Days were ruined. It’s not in the spirit of Christmas, it’s the anti-spirit of Christmas"
Children were left in tears after a firm worth £100billion booked out a Christmas market for eight hours on Saturday.
Arm Holdings, a semiconductor firm, splashed out thousands to book Cambridge Christmas market for its staff and families.
The annual festive market is normally free to enter and open to the public.
Families can usually enjoy an ice rink, an alpine lodge bar and a Ferris wheel.
Arm staff were treated to carol singers, wreath making classes, a personalised Scalextric set and entertainment from illuminated dancing drummers and a juggling elf.
Meanwhile, security personnel turned away "thousands" of families at the gate.
Craig Duncan, 54, a solicitor, had driven for two hours from Kent with his wife, Debbie, to celebrate her 52nd birthday.
"This would have been the highlight of her day," he told The Times.
"We had just had a lovely lunch and walked to the market entrance and thought ‘why are there all these raised voices and fingers wagging’.
"One woman said she took three trains to get there. She had three kids, all were distressed and crying because their mum was upset."
Mr Duncan said Arm should not have been allowed to book the market on such a busy day: "Who in their department thought of buying this on a Saturday afternoon? It’s elitism at its worst.
"Think about other people while doing it. You could have done it on Tuesday night or afternoon for employees if you love them that much and want to show off. Arm shouldn’t be allowed to buy Christmas.
"Days were ruined. It’s not in the spirit of Christmas, it’s the anti-spirit of Christmas."
Mr Duncan estimated that "thousands" of people would have been turned away.
Denise Richards, 62, got a two-hour train from Ruislip, London, for an “old girls’ weekend” with five friends, which they had planned together in June.
The ladies were turned away by security, who told them that the market was closed for a private party.
“It spoilt the weekend for us because that was the whole idea of going,” Richards said.
“We thought it was disgusting. When we looked in, the big Ferris wheel was not moving, no one was on helter-skelter or visiting the stalls. It’s selfish. There were more people outside wanting to get in than actually going in."
The event, run by Seventa Events, was given planning permission by Cambridge council in 2023.
The market offers hire for events hosting top to 3,500 guests. Packages start at £50 per person.
Seventa said the closure was advertised on its website.
Company founder Simon Brooks said. “We recognise that some people were disappointed on the day, especially those who had travelled, and we are genuinely sorry to anyone who arrived during the sold-out sessions and could not enter.”
Katie Porrer, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats on Cambridge council, told The Times she was “very concerned” and would be raising the matter with the Labour-run administration.
“Our understanding had been that the private event was taking place in a separate area and that, while access to the fair would be available to all attendees, this would not mean residents and visitors were excluded,” she said.
The council told the paper it was aware of Arm’s booking but would not disclose its “commercially sensitive” financial arrangements with Seventa.
The council said: “Commercial hires form an important part of the overall viability of the Christmas in Cambridge offer to the public.”
It is understood that Arm Holdings engaged with the organisers of the market months in advance and the annual all-staff Christmas party had been a long-standing tradition for Cambridge employees.
LBC has contacted Arm Holdings, Seventa Events and Cambridge Council for comment.