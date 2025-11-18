The term dates all the way back to 1956

Taylor Swift shared the snaps last week. Picture: Instagram taylorswift

By LBC Staff

Cambridge Dictionary has revealed “parasocial” as its word of the year for 2025, defined as involving a connection someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know.

Psychologists have observed how the rise of one-sided parasocial relationships has redefined fandom and celebrity. For instance, when pop star Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce announced their engagement earlier this year, many fans felt a strong connection to them despite most not having met them. The parasocial relationships that people form with online influencers and artificial intelligence chatbots have also been highlighted as part of the growing trend.

'Vibe coding', meaning to write computer code in a somewhat careless fashion with AI assistance, was named Collins' word of the year. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Colin McIntosh of the Cambridge Dictionary said: “Parasocial captures the 2025 zeitgeist. It’s a great example of how language changes. “What was once a specialist academic term has become mainstream. “Millions of people are engaged in parasocial relationships; many more are simply intrigued by their rise. “The data reflects that, with the Cambridge Dictionary website seeing spikes in lookups for ‘parasocial’. “The language around parasocial phenomena is evolving fast, as technology, society and culture shift and mutate. From celebrities to chatbots, parasocial trends are fascinating for those who are interested in the development of language.” The term parasocial dates back to 1956, when two University of Chicago sociologists observed that television viewers engaged in parasocial relationships with on-screen personalities, resembling those they formed with ‘real’ family and friends. They noted how the rapidly expanding medium of television brought the faces of actors directly into viewers’ homes, making them fixtures in people’s lives. Simone Schnall, professor of experimental social psychology at the University of Cambridge, said parasocial was an “inspired choice” for word of the year. “The rise of parasocial relationships has redefined fandom, celebrity and, with AI, how ordinary people interact online,” she said. “We’ve entered an age where many people form unhealthy and intense parasocial relationships with influencers.

Every year the Cambridge Dictionary announces its "word of the year.". Picture: Alamy