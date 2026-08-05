The professor at the centre of a high-profile plagiarism row has resigned from his post at the University of Cambridge following extensive backlash.

Jason Arday, a professor of sociology of education at the prestigious university, was placed under formal investigation on Wednesday following allegations he plagiarised his PhD thesis and other research.

In a letter to colleagues, published on the Good Law Project website on Wednesday evening, Professor Arday said the decision had been taken for the wellbeing of himself and his family.

“It is with profound sadness that I write to resign, with immediate effect,” he said.

Professor Arday said he had faced “an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack” since taking up the role.

“While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement,” he wrote.

Read more: Former neo-Nazi stands down as Tory candidate following backlash - as Badenoch appoints him 'cultural advisor'

Read more: Met Police firearms officer who killed Chris Kaba has misconduct proceedings against him dropped