Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row resgins after university launched investigation
Professor Arday became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor when he was appointed in 2023.
The professor at the centre of a high-profile plagiarism row has resigned from his post at the University of Cambridge following extensive backlash.
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Jason Arday, a professor of sociology of education at the prestigious university, was placed under formal investigation on Wednesday following allegations he plagiarised his PhD thesis and other research.
In a letter to colleagues, published on the Good Law Project website on Wednesday evening, Professor Arday said the decision had been taken for the wellbeing of himself and his family.
“It is with profound sadness that I write to resign, with immediate effect,” he said.
Professor Arday said he had faced “an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack” since taking up the role.
“While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement,” he wrote.
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“I no longer wish to feel as though I am living under a constant spotlight, where every aspect of my life is subject to public examination and judgement.”
He added: “For my own wellbeing, for my family, and for those who have stood by me throughout this difficult period, I have concluded that the only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away.”
The University of Cambridge said it had launched an inquiry into concerns relating to Professor Arday’s “academic qualifications and honorary appointments”.
Professor Arday became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor when he was appointed in 2023.
Reflecting on his appointment, he said: “When I accepted the extraordinary honour of becoming Professor of Sociology at Cambridge, it was, without question, the greatest professional privilege of my life.”
He said his students had given him “far more than I could ever have given them”.