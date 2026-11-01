Tributes have been paid to a University of Cambridge scientist after she was killed in a Spanish train crash that claimed the lives of 69 people.

Dr Marta Shazbazi, described as a "brilliant young researcher", was on her way to collect an award for scientific excellence when the train she was travelling on crashed into another near Urda, south of Madrid, on Wednesday.

The scientist was branded an "inspiring, talented and passionate" scientist, with hear death confirmed by a research institute based at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain.

Dr Shazbazi was at the forefront of her field, undertaking her Phd in Spain before moving to the UK in 2020.

An expert in the subject of cell biology, she ran the Shahbazi Laboratory at the LMB, based on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

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