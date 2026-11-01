Cambridge scientist, 41, among victims of Spanish train crash
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Tributes have been paid to a University of Cambridge scientist after she was killed in a Spanish train crash that claimed the lives of 69 people.
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Dr Marta Shazbazi, described as a "brilliant young researcher", was on her way to collect an award for scientific excellence when the train she was travelling on crashed into another near Urda, south of Madrid, on Wednesday.
The scientist was branded an "inspiring, talented and passionate" scientist, with hear death confirmed by a research institute based at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain.
Dr Shazbazi was at the forefront of her field, undertaking her Phd in Spain before moving to the UK in 2020.
An expert in the subject of cell biology, she ran the Shahbazi Laboratory at the LMB, based on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
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Her death was first confirmed in a social media post on Sunday by the CiMUS, based in Santiago de Compostela where Dr Shahbazi's aunt works.
Dr Shazbazi, a mother-of-two, had been awarded a Spanish Society for Developmental Biology award for her contributions to the study of early human development when the crash took place.
She was due to collect the award at a conference in El Rompido in Andalusia
The centre said: "The CiMUS community would like to express its support and deepest sympathies to our dear PI María José Alonso, following the death of her niece, Marta Shahbazi, in the railway accident that occurred on 28 October.
"Marta was a brilliant young researcher, Group Leader at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Affiliate Associate Professor at the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, University of Cambridge.
"At this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to María José and her family, as well as to Marta Shahbazi's colleagues and collaborators."
More than 540 people were on board both trains at the time of the collision, with many still remaining in hospital.