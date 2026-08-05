The market town of March is prepared to go to war with Anglian Water over a foul stench, with business owners and residents complaining of being unable to open their windows.

The scenic market town of March, Cambridgeshire which is being blighted by a pervading stench of sewage. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

“The odour off it makes you gag; I work with toilets 7 days a week. It’s nothing like that smell up there… It does make you gag”, says Mark – who lives just a stone’s throw from Anglian’s March Water Recycling Centre.

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He is not alone. The beautiful, quiet Cambridgeshire market town of March is being blighted by a “foul stench” which residents claim lingers 24/7, 365 days a year - even on Christmas day. “You sit in your garden, you're just having a nice cup of coffee, or you're having your tea outside because it's nice weather, and it'll waft at you and it hits you like a freight train”. The stench is no trivial matter for Gary who lives near the site. The March Water Recycling Centre is located at the end Creek Fen, a small single track road which is now riddled with potholes, and is even dipping as a result of the heavy convoy of transport which uses the lane daily.

A spillage of 'sewage cake' that is blighting the town of March. Picture: LBC

Residents claim that a minimum of 30-40 lorries, trucks and tankers use the road each day delivering ‘sewage cake’ to the site to be mixed with lime and later used as fertiliser for farmers. They complain that huge quantities of the sewage cake arrive on often open-top lorries (sometimes covered with a sheet) leading to the smell to not only permeate the area but dominate the air. Debbie owns a local go-karting track which has just received planning permission for 5 luxury ‘glamping pods’ and a wellness centre. The plans will be within half an acre of nature gardens and will act as a wellness retreat. She feels as thought it is “one rule for them, and one for us” after having spent “two years trying to obtain planning” and plan “reports on vehicle movements” whilst the water firm allow large vehicles to operate freely – not to mention the smell. Read more: Anthropic AI agent created fake human identities to try and trick human testers in latest security breach Read more: 'Kick in the teeth': Father of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards slams early prison release scheme

Residents have described the smell from the March Water Recycling Centre as 'horrendous'. Picture: LBC

Debbie says it is “horrendous” and evidently will impact any wellness centre given it is at the mercy of a reeking water recycling plant. She also claims the whiff is so potent that she, and other residents, can 'taste' it. March has a population of just over 20,000, it boats historic churches such as St Wendreda but many say their once-idyllic home is now an albatross around their neck. Gillian is hosting the residents meeting - which, in fairness, saw two members of Anglian water attend and field a barrage of questions for over an hour. She says that “there’s no way we’d have bought this piece of land had we known” about the increase in activity. Adding that she estimates losing £30-40k. “This was suppose to be our retirement property, and we’re not enjoying our retirement because we can’t go out in the garden”. Asked what it smells of, she unequivocally responds: “diarrhoea”.

Local business owner Debbie says the stench will put off potential customers. Picture: LBC