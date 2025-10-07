Six police officers shared 'grossly offensive' WhatsApp messages, misconduct hearing finds. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Six police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group would not have stopped if they had not been uncovered, a disciplinary hearing found.

All of the officers had served with Cambridgeshire Police and were based in Peterborough, with five of them having already left the force before their misconduct hearing in August. A separate hearing for the sixth officer, who was still a serving officer, was heard on Tuesday. The actions of all six officers were found to amount to gross misconduct, with the serving officer dismissed without notice. The five former officers would have been dismissed without notice if they were still serving with the force, their hearing concluded. Read more: Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown Read more: How I saw police smash Britain's biggest phone theft gang

Cambridgeshire Police’s new Chief Constable, Simon Megicks, who began his new role on September 28, chaired Tuesday’s hearing for the serving officer, Inspector Simon Berrill. Former chief constable Nick Dean chaired the August hearing for the five former officers, Sergeant Nathaniel Richards, Sergeant Kristian Lutz, Sergeant Connor Hall, Pc John House and Officer ‘A’. Mr Dean wrote, in a hearing outcome for the August hearing, that the chat was called BDA, started in 2020 and was in existence for around two years. He said that the WhatsApp group was “uncovered”, and there was a “download of one of the former officer’s mobile phones”. Not all of the former officers were part of the group for its entirety, he said, but “each officer knew that they were part of the group and were explicit in creating its content to varying degrees”. “The messages that are within the facts of this case were racist, misogynistic, inappropriate, abusive to colleagues and the public and overall, grossly offensive,” wrote Mr Dean. “There is no doubting the former officers sent these messages and knew that they were of such content.” He continued: “I have seen representations that this ‘private group chat’ was in some way ‘banter’ or ‘teasing’, I fundamentally fail to see this. “I give little weight to the fact that personal mobile phones were used as opposed to work issued devices. “The content of the chat should have never been placed on any device.”

