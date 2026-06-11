The new powers are set to come into effect from July.

The PSPO is set to come into effect from July. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Street drinkers in Camden could face £100 fines after the local council approved new powers to clamp down on alcohol-fuelled disorder in public spaces.

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A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), designed to curb "irresponsible" alcohol consumption, was approved by the north London council on Tuesday and is set to come into effect from July. While the new powers do not impose an outright ban on drinking in public spaces such as parks, they will empower police and council enforcement officers to order individuals to stop drinking alcohol and to confiscate any alcohol from those engaged in anti-social behaviour. Anyone who breaches these conditions by refusing to comply will be issued with a £100 fine. "This isn’t about a casual drink in the park with friends, this is about clamping down on anti-social and irresponsible drinking that we know negatively impacts residents, businesses, and visitors in Camden," said cabinet member for safer communities and deputy leader, Adam Harrison. Read more: Female police officer, 19, hit by car and killed while responding to crash on busy A-road Read more: 'It's like living in South Kensington and complaining about museums': Sadiq Khan takes aim at 'silly' Soho residents' society over nightlife objections

Anyone who breaches these conditions by refusing to comply will be issued with a £100 fine. Picture: Alamy

The borough-wide crackdown on street drinking was approved at the first official cabinet meeting led by Camden’s new council leader, Cllr Sagal Abdi-Wali. The PSPO was signed off by senior councillors during the session, after the council said it had received regular reports of anti-social behaviour and crime linked to drinking in public places, particularly around Camden’s nightlife. Deputy leader Cllr Patricia Callaghan said: “We know the majority of alcohol consumption in Camden happens responsibly. "We want people to enjoy themselves without it having a negative impact on our community. "Where there are concerns about anti-social behaviour linked to some alcohol consumption, we hope this PSPO will help address those issues.” Camden previously introduced similar street drinking controls in 2015, but they expired in 2020.

The council said it had received regular reports of anti-social behaviour and crime linked to drinking in public places. Picture: Alamy

The council says most London boroughs already have comparable restrictions in place, including neighbouring Haringey, Islington and Westminster. Cllr Adam Harrison, cabinet member for safer communities, said: “We’re committed to making Camden feel safer for everyone. “While many people drink responsibly in the borough, we are listening to reports of intimidating behaviour and taking action. "Our enforcement officers patrol Camden seven days a week, helping to deter crime and keep people safe. “If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, we urge you to report it. Every report matters and will be taken seriously."

Most London boroughs already have comparable restrictions in place, including neighbouring Haringey, Islington and Westminster. Picture: Alamy