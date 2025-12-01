Derelict London house filled with rubbish to be auctioned for £1 million
Almost every ceiling has gaping holes and the floors are buried beneath crisp packets, cartons and plastic waste
A derelict Camden property described by auctioneers as a "golden opportunity" is set to go under the hammer for at least £925,000 — despite collapsed ceilings, piles of rubbish and no rooms fit for habitation.
Listen to this article
From the outside, 75 Camden Mews looks like a fairly ordinary end-of-terrace house.
But on closer inspection, overgrown bushes spill over its fence and a front window is seemingly stuck wide open.
Inside, the scale of disrepair becomes clear. Almost every ceiling has gaping holes and the floors are buried beneath crisp packets, cartons and plastic waste.
Read More: 22,500 homes remain without water for third day in Kent as schools forced to close
Read More: Government targets expensive homes and landlords with property taxes
In the kitchen, where cabinet doors hang off their hinges, the worktops are buried under bottles and debris, with a large mound of rubbish directly beneath another collapsed ceiling.
The once open-plan living and dining space is now filled with cardboard boxes, insulation and chunks of plaster.
Two bedrooms and a shower room sit on the ground floor, with another bedroom and bathroom upstairs - none appearing remotely inhabitable.
The listing puts it bluntly: “The property requires a program of refurbishment."
The freehold home, built in the 1980s, has been in the same family for more than 35 years.
The seller had planned to renovate but the project was abandoned, and the house has deteriorated ever since.
Auction House London, which is marketing the site as a redevelopment prospect, says interest has been strong.
“Yes, the images are extreme, but this is Camden, NW1,” said auctioneer Andrew Binstock.
“In this location, even the most unattractive properties hold real promise. It’s a freehold corner site, and for the right buyer, this is a golden opportunity to redevelop and create something truly special.”
The house measures just over 1,000 square feet on a plot of 1,830 square feet.
Nearby semi-detached homes have sold for an average of £1.525 million over the past five years, according to Rightmove.
Auction House London says the listing has already drawn interest from developers, architects and “creative buyers”.
“We’ve sold some of the most unappealing properties in the capital,” Binstock added.
“It’s often the ones that need the most work that deliver the biggest return. At auctions, we don’t stage or sugar-coat. We trust buyers to look beyond the surface and recognise the potential.”
The property will be auctioned on 10 December.