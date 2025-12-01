Almost every ceiling has gaping holes and the floors are buried beneath crisp packets, cartons and plastic waste

Auction House London is selling the home on 10 December as a redevelopment opportunity. Picture: Auction House London

By Alice Padgett

A derelict Camden property described by auctioneers as a "golden opportunity" is set to go under the hammer for at least £925,000 — despite collapsed ceilings, piles of rubbish and no rooms fit for habitation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From the outside, 75 Camden Mews looks like a fairly ordinary end-of-terrace house. But on closer inspection, overgrown bushes spill over its fence and a front window is seemingly stuck wide open. Inside, the scale of disrepair becomes clear. Almost every ceiling has gaping holes and the floors are buried beneath crisp packets, cartons and plastic waste. Read More: 22,500 homes remain without water for third day in Kent as schools forced to close Read More: Government targets expensive homes and landlords with property taxes

Other homes on the same cobbled street have sold for an average of £1.5 million in recent years. Picture: Auction House London

In the kitchen, where cabinet doors hang off their hinges, the worktops are buried under bottles and debris, with a large mound of rubbish directly beneath another collapsed ceiling. The once open-plan living and dining space is now filled with cardboard boxes, insulation and chunks of plaster.

The kitchen is dominated by a huge mound of rubbish, with cabinet doors hanging off and worktops covered in bottles, dust and debris. Picture: Auction House London

Two bedrooms and a shower room sit on the ground floor, with another bedroom and bathroom upstairs - none appearing remotely inhabitable. The listing puts it bluntly: “The property requires a program of refurbishment." The freehold home, built in the 1980s, has been in the same family for more than 35 years. The seller had planned to renovate but the project was abandoned, and the house has deteriorated ever since. Auction House London, which is marketing the site as a redevelopment prospect, says interest has been strong.

The home on Camden Mews looks relatively unremarkable from the street. Picture: Google Maps