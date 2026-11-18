Cameron Bancroft was one of the three players who were banned after it was proved the team had used sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test

Bancroft (left) with Steve Smith in a 2018 press conference where they admitted ball tampering. Picture: STR/Getty

By Alex Storey

Australian cricket has been plunged further into chaos after Cameron Bancroft broke his silence on the 2018 sandpaper scandal in a scathing attack on captain Pat Cummins.

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Bancroft was one of the three players banned alongside then-skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, but today claimed the "whole team" knew what was happening. The batter was caught red-handed using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the Cape Town Test of 2018, but has deepened the current crisis with a vivid account that liberally shares the blame. The drama reopened this month with the publication of Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, which alleged that the entire touring party shared responsibility for the use of sandpaper. Bancroft, 33, published a 4,000-word whistle-blowing article in the West Australian this morning, on the same day England completed a 2-1 ODI series win in Australia. Read more: ‘It was all of us’: Khawaja claims entire Australian cricket team knew about 2018 sandpaper scandal Read more: No fresh enquiry into infamous sandpaper scandal, Cricket Australia chief confirms

Bancroft during the Cape Town test. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He wrote: "For eight years, I shared the burden of this story for the whole team. I took the bullet for everybody, and it was my choice. "I have never been completely honest about what happened. It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team. "When I was questioned during Cricket Australia’s investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account. "I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me."

Pat Cummins launched a staunch defence last week, claiming the resurfaced claims were "nonsense". Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty

A rushed investigation by Cricket Australia [CA] originally found nobody else to blame for an episode that became a national disgrace and led to a hard reset of the Australian team culture. Warner was quick to vouch for Khawaja’s account but Cummins launched a staunch defence last week, hosting a 69-minute press conference in Sydney containing a string of unequivocal denials and branding Khawaja's story "complete and utter nonsense". Cummins even suggested some of the claims may be defamatory but pledged not to take legal action against his former teammate.

David Warner was one of the three alongside Bancroft and Smith who were banned. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty

However, Bancroft said his appetite to protect others had been eroded, explicitly citing Cummins’ televised appearance as "the final straw". "It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone," he said. "What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time." Bancroft also recalled Warner bringing up the idea of using sandpaper to generate reverse swing and asserts how he, as a junior player, was selected for the task. "I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating," he said.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Khawaja made the claims in his new autobiography. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty

"There was even a time I was told to stop out of fear what I was doing was becoming too obvious. The conversations about the effect the sandpaper was having on the ball were regular, very natural and organic on the field." Bancroft concluded that "unresolved tension" over the episode may have negatively impacted his chances of adding to his ten Test caps. CA acknowledged the developments, noting: "We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments. "We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events. We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible."

Bancroft during the team's arrival at Cape Town International Airport on March 27, 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Getty