Norrie finds himself the last British singles player standing at the Australian Open.

Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates victory over USA's Emilio Nava after their men's singles match. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Cameron Norrie is hoping the seventh time will be the charm when he takes on Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Australian Open.

Norrie has become the Mr Dependable of British tennis, failing to reach the last 32 at a grand slam only three times in his last 15 appearances. He once again finds himself the last British singles player standing after battling to a four-set win over American Emilio Nava on Wednesday. Next up, he faces a familiar foe in third seed Zverev, who has won all six of their tour-level meetings, but Norrie goes into the clash in bullish spirits. Read more: Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open campaign ends in second round Read more: Novak Djokovic's insane workout to stay at the top at 38

Britain's Cameron Norrie (L) shakes hands with USA's Emilio Nava after winning the men's singles match. Picture: Getty

“I think I can trouble him, for sure,” said the 26th seed. “I’m going to have to really play a complete match and play well for four hours, I think, to have a chance with him. “I really can take a lot of confidence from the first three weeks of the year, how I’m managing my service games, how I’m putting a lot of returns in court. I feel like I’m there every single point. “I know that’s kind of my trademark, to be there every point. I think I’ve been doing a really good job with that. My tennis has been there. I’ve been feeling the ball great. I think mentally I’m feeling in a good place.” Norrie was close to dropping outside the top 100 last spring after injury problems and a dip in form, but he has bounced back impressively and is now pushing towards a return to the top 20.

Emilio Nava reacts in the Men's Singles Second Round against Cameron Norrie. Picture: Getty