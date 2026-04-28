Jannik Sinner’s unbeaten streak has reached an impressive 20 matches.

Cameron Norrie falls to Jannik Sinner in Madrid as Italian extends winning run. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Cameron Norrie’s run at the Madrid Open ended with the Brit suffering a fourth-round loss against world number one Jannik Sinner.

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Norrie had never played a competitive match against Sinner before but admitted ahead of the contest that the Italian “rips me up and smokes me” in practice. Norrie battled hard to land blows on the top seed at the Caja Magica but was able to do so only occasionally as Sinner’s unbeaten streak reached 20 matches with a 6-2 7-5 victory. Sinner, who has never been beyond the quarter-finals in Madrid, said: “We know each other quite well, we practised a lot in the last tournaments, so we both kind of knew what to expect. “I felt like I was serving quite well today in the important moments. This surface is very, very different than all the other surfaces so it’s very tough to get the right feedback and sometimes you feel like you’re not playing your best. “But I’m very happy to be here in the quarters again. It’s a tournament I haven’t played a lot so it means a lot to me.” Read more: Cameron Norrie sees off ‘rocket’ server to set up Jannik Sinner showdown Read more: London Marathon breaks record for most ever finishers in any 26 mile race

Norrie had never played a competitive match against Sinner before. Picture: Alamy

The consolation for British number one Norrie, who was close to dropping out of the top 100 a year ago, is that he is set to return to the top 20 next week. Sinner is looking to make history by winning a fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title, but he has admitted he does not find the conditions in Madrid easy, and he is yet to hit top form in the Spanish capital. However, so much better is he than the rest of the field that Sinner does not need to be at his peak to win most matches. He was on cruise control in the opening set, the depth and relentlessness of his hitting too good for Norrie as he won five games in a row. Norrie tried everything in an attempt to disrupt Sinner’s rhythm, including an underarm serve in the fifth game of the second set.

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after defeating Cameron Norrie. Picture: Alamy