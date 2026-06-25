Cameron Norrie said he is not thinking about his withdrawal from the French Open last month as he ramps up preparations for Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old admitted ahead of the tournament that he was battling a rib injury and, although fit enough to take to the court, he pulled the plug after 79 minutes.

Norrie had never previously pulled out during a tour-level match, with the only previous occasion coming 12 years ago on the Futures Tour, the lowest rung of professional tennis.

He retired mid-match for just the second time in his professional career in the opening round at Roland Garros against Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo.

The British number 1 is looking to go one better than his semi-final appearance four years ago in SW19 when play begins next week, but it has not been a smooth build-up.

But following a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Jannik Sinner in an exhibition game on Wednesday at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham in west London, Norrie revealed he felt in good shape ahead of Wimbledon.

“I feel good,” he said. “I’m not really thinking about (Paris) anymore. Like I said, I took a nice break from tennis and it felt really long—even just one week off was long for me. We’ve been talking a lot as a team, and physically I’m feeling good.”

Norrie was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Queen’s earlier in June in his first outing since the rib injury in Paris,

“In the match at Queen’s, I would have liked to feel a bit more hunger and a bit more fight out there,” he said. “But my tennis is good, I’m healthy, and I’m enjoying it.

“Obviously you always want more out of your results. This week we talked a lot as a team about what’s important, my career, and my goals moving forward. It’s really important to nail those things down.

“I’m really hungry and I wanted to do more today than I did, but that’s just where my level is right now. We’ve been progressing nicely in practice, and this is the best time of the year, so I’ve been enjoying it a lot.

“I just want to get myself as ready as I can for Wimbledon because it’s my favourite time of the year. I always feel really relaxed and chill before the tournament – I’m not entirely sure why. But I want to make sure I bring that feeling of hunger into the match and go point-for-point with whoever I play. It should be good.”