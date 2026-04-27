Cameron Norrie has set up a fourth round showdown against world number one Jannik Sinner as the Brit sailed to victory in his latest Madrid Open match.

It marks his first meeting with Sinner, having faced both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on multiple occasions in the past.

The British number one will bring his A-game in a bid to halt Sinner’s 19-match winning streak this week, as he attempts to make the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time.

“I’ve never played him, which is crazy,” Norrie told Sky Sports. “I’m excited to play him but every time we practise he rips me up and smokes me.

“He’s really confident, probably the most confident player in tennis right now. I’m going to take it to him, I’m just going to play my game, play the ball in front of me.”

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