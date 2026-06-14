British tennis number one Cameron Norrie could be justified in supporting more than one side for this World Cup but says his heart is with the Tartan Army.

The Newcastle supporter was born in South Africa to a Scottish Rangers-mad dad and a Welsh mum, grew up in New Zealand before moving to London, and drew France and Croatia in his World Cup sweepstakes.

He did not stay up to watch Scotland triumph in their first World Cup appearance for 28 years – Norrie gets his Queen’s campaign underway this week – but admits he might be snatching a bit more football-inspired sleep this grass-court season.

“I could pick a few different countries, I’m watching and following everything, but I want Scotland to do the best with my dad,” said Norrie.

“They had a lucky goal last night, we’ll take it, and it’s a bit weird with the timings, and so far they’re pretty late, but I think everyone is following and it’s a nice feeling to be watching and following in the UK, especially.

“I might need to take some naps or something in the afternoon, the timing is pretty tough actually, but I woke up and saw on Instagram and saw like seven different deflections and the goal – we’ll take it – and we’ll work out the plan.”

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